Anti-ICE protesters rally in downtown Columbus against Trump’s immigration crackdown

Hundreds gathered outside Columbus City Hall Tuesday night for the ICE Out! rally protesting the Trump administration's immigration crackdowns in Los Angeles and other cities.

Among them was Alma Aguilar of the North Side. Aguilar, 29, said that her parents came to the United States from Mexico to have a better life.

"We all deserve respect," Aguilar said as a Columbus Crew flag draped her shoulders.

"I also think it's unfair that they want us to cut their grass, cook their food, etc. For cheap, yet they're kicking us out for no reason," Aguilar said.

Rally organizer Deja Gaston told the crowd that this fight is an important one. She said to stand in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles. On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a curfew for part of downtown Los Angeles following protests.

"We have to have enough courage to come out here and mobilize in the street so that we can continue to defend our immigrant neighbors, our friends," Gaston said.

"The real criminals are the ones sitting in the White House," said Gaston, who is an organizer with the A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition and the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Gaston said they demand full rights for immigrants and that ICE leaves the community.

Katie Geniusz / WOSU ICE Out! leader Deja Gaston speaks at a June 10, 2025 rally protesting increased immigration raids by the Trump administration.

Another speaker at Tuesday's rally was Khalid Turaani, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Columbus.

"I think the weaponization of the federal government against immigrants is a big concern for all of us. I think it is unprecedented. I think it is unnecessary. And I think it is designed to increase this gap that is happening within our society, the polarization of the American people is by design," Turaani said.

Flags in the crowd included those from Mexico, Venezuela, Honduras, Cuba, Somalia and Senegal as well as one flag that was half American and half Brazilian.

Some American flags were upside down. Many protestors held signs, with one saying, "ICE out of our communities." Another read, "No one is illegal on stolen land."

One speaker called the immigration crackdown a working-class struggle.

The rally started at 6 p.m. After several speakers, the protesters marched down West Broad Street, then up North High Street to West Spring Street and south on Marconi Boulevard back to city hall.

At least 500 protesters marched, forming a group at least a block long as they paraded through the streets.

They chanted "Hey hey, ho ho. Donald Trump has got to go," and "No hate, no fear. Refugees are welcome here."

Some of the other rally organizers were left-leaning groups and immigrant proponents, including the Ohio Immigrant Alliance, Party for Socialism and Liberation Columbus, Columbus DSA, La Raza, and 50501.

Six members of the Columbus Police Dialogue Team accompanied the march and monitored the rally.

Columbus Police Sgt. Steve Dyer said their role is to make sure events remain peaceful.

Tuesday's rally ended peacefully as about 20 protestors began to line dance on the city hall plaza.