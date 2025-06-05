Israel says it recovered the bodies of 2 U.S.-Israeli hostages in Gaza

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said it retrieved the bodies of two U.S.-Israeli hostages in an operation by the country's special military forces.

The bodies of Judi Weinstein Haggai, 70, an Israeli who held U.S. and Canadian citizenship, and her husband, Gad Haggai, 72, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, were recovered and returned to Israel, the country's military said.

The military said the remains were recovered in an area near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

The two were killed in southern Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, the military added, and their bodies were taken to Gaza by the Mujahideen Brigades, a small militant group in Gaza.

The recovery operation was based on intelligence gathered by Israel, said an Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military protocol.

The couple had four children, as well as other family members in Israel and the U.S., the official said.

The recovery leaves the bodies of two U.S.-Israeli citizens still held in Gaza. In total, around 36 deceased and about 20 living hostages are still captive in Gaza, according to the Israeli government.

Israel and the U.S. want a temporary ceasefire with Hamas and the release of half of the living and dead hostages. Hamas has agreed but demands talks for a permanent end of the war.

