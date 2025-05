/ People purchase tickets at a movie theater in New York on March 5, 2021. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

There were record-breaking box office sales over the Memorial Day weekend. This is good news for movie theaters, which have been struggling to get audiences back after the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Greg Marcus, CEO of Marcus Theaters, about how the summer movie season looks and how he’s working to bring people back to the movies.

