Morrow County sheriff's deputy shot and killed during domestic violence call identified

The Morrow County Sheriff identified the sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed on Memorial Day as 31-year-old Daniel Sherrer, a four-year veteran of the department.

Sheriff John Hinton said at a Tuesday morning press conference that Sherrer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call after 7 p.m. Monday just north of the small town of Marengo on County Road 26.

"(Sherrer) always had a smile on his face, never in a bad mood. He came to work every day. He loved this community. He loved the job. And it's unfortunate that we're here today to talk about this," Hinton said.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department identified Brian Michael Wilson, 53, of Morrow County as the suspect who allegedly shot Sherrer. Wilson has been charged with aggravated murder and remains in the hospital in sheriff's custody as of Tuesday.

Hinton said this was Sherrer's first law enforcement job.

"He was a godsend for this sheriff's office, this community, this county," Hinton said.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sherrer's death on behalf of Morrow County. Hinton deferred any questions on the suspect to Delaware County.

“We stand beside Sheriff John Hinton, the entire Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morrow County community. In addition to investigating this tragedy, as fellow peace officers, we will continue to lend support to our thin blue line family,” Delaware County Sheriff Jeff Balzer said in a statement.

Hinton said he wasn't aware of any call history with the suspect. He said two deputies responded to the call out of the three who were working the holiday.

"You will never hear (Wilson's) name come from my lips. So if you want the name, you will have to get it some other way," Hinton said.

Hinton said his department responds to a lot of domestic violence calls. Hinton said there is body camera footage of the shooting, but he hasn't reviewed it yet.

Hinton also said he believes this was the first officer killed in the line of duty during his time with the department. He said Morrow County has 22 deputies and more than 70 total employees.

Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9 President Brian Steel said in a statement the union is deeply saddened about Sherrer's death. He extended the union's condolensces to Morrow County Sheriff's Office, the deputy's family and the entire Morrow County community.

"There is no greater act of service than answeringthe call to protect others, especially in moments of great danger. This heartbreaking loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers take every day to keep our communities safe," Steel said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags around the state to be lowered to half staff to honor Sherrer's life and service.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement Tuesday his heart is torn by Sherrer's death.

“I share in the anguish experienced by so many in this tight-knit community – my prayers are with Deputy Sherrer’s family, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and all who wear the badge," Yost said.

Hinton said funeral arrangements will be announced when details are finalized.