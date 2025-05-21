© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Kettering Health working 'around the clock' to restore tech systems after cyber attack

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published May 21, 2025 at 10:11 PM EDT
Kettering Health crews are working “around the clock” to restore tech systems following Monday morning’s cyber attack that caused a system-wide outage.

A statement Wednesday from the health care network says staff members are evaluating medical procedures “on a case-by-case basis.”

Patients will be contacted by phone about rescheduling if the network has their contact information, the statement says.

"While we recognize this process has not been seamless, we ask for everyone’s patience while we continue to work through this issue," the statement says.

Kettering Health has no evidence that cell phone apps, like MyChart, or the information in them have been compromised.

Earlier this week (just yesterday), Kettering Health warned against scam calls reported to local law enforcement about healthcare collections and abruptly halted phone collections from their organization. The network also says it will never reach out to patients over social media.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association says in a statement that Kettering Health has engaged "cybersecurity experts alongside local, state and federal agency partners."

GDAHA also says it's working with the hospital system and local EMS providers to make sure that medics have up-to-date information to decide where to transport patients.
