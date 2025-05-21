It's been 20+ years since the U.S. hosted the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Why is it coming to Dayton?

This week, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is taking place in Dayton. It’s the first time the event has come to the US since 2003 and it’s coming at a precarious time for US-International relations.

Kathryn Mobley, reporter with member station WYSO, joined the Ohio Newsroom to discuss what it means for Ohio.

On why Dayton was chosen

"Every year, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly meets in the spring and in the fall in a member nation.

The City of Dayton is hosting the 2025 NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly as it commemorates the 30-year anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords. In November of 1995, international leaders met at Wright Patterson Air Force Base to create the framework document--which helped to end the Bosnian Civil War.

Congressman Mike Turner is another big reason why NATO is coming to Dayton. He’s Vice-Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Realizing the 30-year-anniverary was on the horizon, Turner and his office have strongly campaigned for the city of Dayton to host this year’s parliamentary event."

On the significance of the event

"Delegates and support staff totalling about 1,200 people will come into Dayton for the assembly. Area professors following these international talks says topics will include the war between Russia and Ukraine, encroachment into the Arctic region by China and Russia, increased defense and military spending and the potential global economic impact of U.S. tariffs.

At the end of the day, these delegates hope to establish and strengthen international relationships with their counterparts in other nations to promote effective collaboration when responding to global events.

There are also opportunities for ordinary citizens to participate.

Thursday through Sunday, public forums will be held at the University of Dayton. International speakers will cover a range of topics including: a review of U.S. global strategies and challenges to further EU & transatlantic integration.

Many of these will be livestreamed. To attend in person, people need a ticket."

On Dayton's preparations

"There will be a NATO Village in downtown Dayton and security will be high.

I spoke with Dayton Police Major Chris Mason who says it’s all hands-on deck in terms of their officers patrolling the village and other locals involved in this week’s events. Mason also told me several hundred additional law enforcement officers from across the state will be in town assisting with security.

To enter the village, you must have an approved credential. Roads bordering the village will be closed and barriers erected.

Also, airspace over and around the Village will be secured. No planes or drones allowed. There will also be pedestrian corridors—for people who work and live in parts of the NATO Village so they can get to and from their businesses and homes. There will be no police checkpoints in these corridors."

On anticipated protests

"There is a designated site for protestors in view of delegates, a city parking lot at East Second and North Jefferson Streets. No permit is required. On May 25, Sunday, the ANSWER Coalition will stage a protest at Deeds Point Metropark. ANSWER stands for Act Now to Stop War & End Racism. They say they represent working people.

Hundreds of protesters are expected. They will rally in the park and then march to a nearby church for a larger program including speakers, encouraging people to join local advocacy groups that promote economic, health and education initiatives benefiting ordinary people."