As Trump administration cuts funds, historic Ohio tribe fears for grant used to save its language

One of Ohio’s historic tribes, the Shawnee Tribe , is one of 20 American Indian and Alaska Native nations to receive a federal grant to revitalize its endangered language. But after a delay in the dispersal of funds, the tribe is worried that the grant is at risk.

It’s called the Living Languages Grant , awarded through the Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development. It’s a three year grant , now in its second year.

“No matter who our leaders are, no matter what the Congressional delegation is, it requires of us a tremendous amount of time in educating them the importance of these initiatives that we have in Indian Country.”

The goal of the program is to “document and revitalize languages that are at risk of disappearing because of a declining native-speaker population.“

The grant allowed the tribal nation to expand its Shawnee Language Immersion Program . That allowed program coordinators to create an early childhood language curriculum, increase the number of classes and train language preservationists.

The tribal government expected the second round of funds to be distributed in January. But it wasn’t available until last month. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, which oversees the Indian Economic Development office, didn’t respond to questions from WYSO.

The Shawnee Tribe’s Chief, Ben Barnes, said they didn’t receive any notice from the Bureau once the funds were finally released after several attempts to reach the office.

“Without the Shawnee language, we don't have our culture, we do not have our religion. That's how important this language is. It is a centerpiece to who we are as a community and as a culture.”

“We don't know what's gonna happen in our third year,” Barnes said. “And when we have so little communication on what grants are getting cut and why–and then when ones are restored, oftentimes it's just as cryptic as what (happens) when the funding was pulled.”

Shawnee tribal media staff declined to share the amount for this year’s grant. But in the Living Languages grant’s first year, the tribe received $280,000. Barnes said the Shawnee Tribe had to modify its budget and use money from its general fund to make up for the grant shortfall.

Less than ten people are fluent Shawnee language speakers, said Barnes. But through the program, they’ve been teaching over 200 people across 32 states on a weekly basis.

“Without the Shawnee language, we don't have our culture, we do not have our religion. That's how important this language is. It is a centerpiece to who we are as a community and as a culture,” he said.

Several news reports have varying estimates for how many BIA offices will be closed, if at all. Amid the uncertainty, Barnes has something to make clear.

“In many instances, (these are) treaty obligations . The United States is founded upon these treaties. So we cannot escape that contract that exists between the United States and its Indigenous peoples,” said Barnes.

The tribe wants to continue a healthy relationship with the U.S. government, no matter which administration is running it, Barnes said.

“No matter who our leaders are, no matter what the Congressional delegation is, it requires of us a tremendous amount of time in educating them the importance of these initiatives that we have in Indian Country,” Barnes said.

