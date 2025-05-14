Ohio House lawmaker told to resign over sexual abuse allegations

(Note: This story includes detailed reference to allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct. The Statehouse News Bureau does not identify sexual misconduct victims.)

A GOP Ohio House lawmaker was removed from committee assignments and asked to resign Monday, based on allegations of his sexual misconduct with a minor relative, which come from Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) documents.

The minor—who the Statehouse News Bureau is not identifying further—accused Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) in 2023 of climbing into bed and under the covers with her while erect, wearing only his underwear. Creech was not charged.

The resurfaced allegations prompted House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) to boot Creech from four committees earlier this week, including by removing him as the committee chair of House Agriculture.

“(I) told him that this, on its face, was very serious and I did not think that he could fill out his duties effectively as a legislator,” Huffman said. “Under the circumstances, I think it would be very difficult for him to do that, so I did ask him to consider resigning.”

But Huffman said he can’t make anyone resign, and Creech is ignoring his ask for now. Huffman’s actions came the same day Creech declared he was running for Ohio Senate District 5, which Creech said in a statement over text is no coincidence.

“These allegations have been found to be demonstrably false, and I have already begun pursuing legal action against those who are pushing this filth,” Creech wrote Wednesday.

Creech could face Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), who was interviewed during the investigation, in that District 5 race.

BCI began investigating the case in late 2023, months after the alleged incident occurred, because of a conflict of interest between Creech and several local sheriffs.

According to documents obtained by the Statehouse News Bureau, Creech told BCI investigators he had gotten into bed with the minor in his underwear before but denied the sexual nature of the allegations, including that he inappropriately touched her more than once.

The Clark County Prosecutors Office declined in October 2024 to escalate the investigation any further. At the time, Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll wrote in a letter to BCI that he believed Creech’s “behavior during the time of the investigation was concerning.”

“However, the evidence falls short of the threshold needed for prosecution,” Driscoll wrote. “At this point, I consider the case closed.”