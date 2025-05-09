Ohio's Catholic leaders react to the choice of Pope Leo XIV, the first from the U.S.

There’s a new Pope, and he’s an American. Pope Leo XIV is from Chicago. And some of the state's Catholic political leaders are excited about the announcement made Thursday at the Vatican.

Gov. Mike DeWine wrote in a post on X that he and First Lady Fran DeWine are joyous, noting the new pope "he has lived a life of service, building communities through the commandment of loving neighbors."

DeWine continued: "Through his work as a teacher and missionary, he has been committed to spreading the Gospel by helping the poor, migrants, and the least among us. His background as a parish priest and as a missionary tells us that he will be a Pope who will work hard to stay in touch with people of all backgrounds around the world."

Vice President JD Vance, who was one of the last people to meet with Pope Francis before his death, congratulated the new Pope on X.

"Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election! I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!" wrote Vance.

In the months before becoming Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost had criticized Vance and President Donald Trump on immigration.

Several Catholic current and former members of Congress from Ohio also reacted to the selection of Pope Leo XIV.

"Pope Leo XIV brings a deep commitment to service and humility to the papacy," wrote Northeast Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. David Joyce in a statement. “As he begins this sacred mission, I join millions around the world in prayer for his strength, wisdom, and leadership. I look forward to watching Pope Leo XIV continue to champion the cause of the poor and most vulnerable, and to his efforts in advancing peace, compassion, and human dignity.”

Western Ohio Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Latta said in a statement: "I congratulate the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American Pope and fellow native of the Midwest. This is a moment of unity and hope for the Church."Marcia and I offer our prayers for a successful and peaceful papacy to Pope Leo XIV as he leads the Catholic church."

Toledo-area Democrat U.S. Rep Marcy Kaptur wrote on X: "As a lifelong Catholic and proud Great Laker, I am deeply moved to witness the astounding selection of Pope Leo XIV from Chicago’s South Side. Historically, he is the first American to ascend to the Papacy."



Democratic former U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan also weighed in on X, resharing an article written by Prevost in February criticizing Vance and writing: "As I do my research I’m really liking this new Pope!"