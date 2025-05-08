New podcast shares stories and 'Culturas' of Southern Ohio

Ohio’s Latino population has more than doubled since 2000. Much of that growth has concentrated in and around the state’s big cities — but it’s reached southern Ohio too.

A new bilingual podcast aims to share “the richness and diversity of cultural traditions of Latine communities in Appalachia”.

Cassie Rosita Patterson is the executive director of Southern Ohio Folklife and a co-producer of the podcast Las Culturas del Sur de Ohio. She joined The Ohio Newsroom to discuss the project.

On southern Appalachian Ohio's Latino population

"We cover several counties in southern Ohio, and the total population from the 2020 census is 9,656, which is about 1.48% of the population that's Hispanic or Latino-identifying in Ohio. And oh gosh, we have so much incredible diversity — it is something that folks don't always know about our area. There are folks from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Brazil.

"There are Latine folks in our area that are from all different parts of Mexico, folks that are [from] different areas of each of those countries. And so there are different dialects and languages that are spoken in our communities. So there's such a rich diversity of people in our communities, all over our communities, but including the Latine community."

On her podcast's subjects

"So Pablo [my Spanish teacher] is from Peru and he came here to be a professor at Shawnee State University. He is a Spanish teacher and he also focuses on film representations of Latin America. So Pablo came for a job. He already had gotten his degree in Montreal and so he came to southern Ohio via Canada from Peru.

"Then my friend J.D. — he's a Minford resident here in southern Ohio and he was born and bred here. He's actually done mission trips to travel to different Latin American countries and do service through his church and through his fitness group. So he is not himself Latin American, but he is really interested in travel as a way to get to know people, to be connected, to show solidarity and humanity across space and time. So we really loved his story as a way to show the enthusiasm that folks in our community have for learning about cultures that are different from their own.

"And then Edwin Martell. He is from Lorain, Ohio, and he has Puerto Rican roots. Puerto Rican history is really important in Lorain, Ohio.

"And then Hector Reffit is the fourth narrator and he and his siblings were brought to to the Minford area by nuns that had adopted them — it was a really difficult situation as you'll hear in the podcast. He was raised in Minford, Ohio here and has become a pastor and is a really important, essential citizen in our community."

On their vision for the future of Southern Ohio

"One of the things that always comes up is that we need a centralized hub. We need a space that brings people together to work toward the same goal, a center that is really focused on information dissemination, bilingual access, advocacy work, mutual aid and just community space for Latine residents.

"Right now, a lot of that incredible work is being beautifully shepherded by the churches. There's an extensive network of deep relationships and culturally based programming and performance. We want to connect with those and collaborate to be able to connect those spaces with the larger public of our community, to make Latin American life, diversity and celebration really available and visible in our community and to help to massage some of the social relationships that can keep us divided for a number of reasons.

"So we want to find out as a group: how do we make sure that everybody has equal access to public expression, to public gathering? How do we makes sure everybody has equal access to language interpretation and [can] understand what their doctor is saying when go for a doctor visit? And how do we make sure that people have an equal chance of being able to be elected to local office and know how to run for local office? We want life to be more equitable in our community and for everyone to want to be a part of it, to see themselves as being central to that happening."

On the importance of oral history

"There's not nearly enough information, documentation and archival evidence of the presence of Latine community members here. I checked out some other local repositories in Ohio and archives and there's just not a lot. Yet we've heard stories about Latine residents in this area at least since the '70s and you know, of course, we can go back even further.

"The representation of the actual livelihoods of the people that live here are not documented, not present, in the way that they should be. We really want to have a platform to be able to share those so that other people can understand what a day-to-day life is like. We want them to know that story and incorporate it into the larger story of this community.

"All of us have travel and migration stories. They might be closer or further away in our personal histories and our family histories. But we want to share these stories so that you hear the vulnerability and the sharing from the speakers saying, 'This is my story; this is how I got here; how did you get here?' And to have connections that can spark empathy and understanding."

