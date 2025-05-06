Friday's public service and procession route information for Deputy Larry Henderson

Officials have announced funeral arrangements for Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson.

A driver hit Henderson May 2 while the 33-year veteran of the sheriff's department was directing traffic during the University of Cincinnati's commencement ceremonies.

“In Deputy Henderson’s early tenure as a Sheriff’s Deputy, I recognized his talent for teaching and presentation," Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said in a statement. "Larry began his journey as a Sheriff’s Office trainer early in his career. He developed an expertise and became an excellent trainer. Subsequently, he trained divisions of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that included hundreds of deputy sheriffs. His ability to relate to and touch officers’ lives was extraordinary. We will continue to honor Larry’s life of service.”

Two public visitation for Henderson are planned: one Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery and another Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cintas Center. A public service will follow Friday's visitation along with a procession to Spring Grove Cemetery and a graveside ceremony. The route is as follows:

Spring Grove Cemetery to Cintas Center

Spring Grove Avenue

Right on Mitchell Avenue

Entry to IR-75 southbound (get to left lane)

SB IR-75

Ramp to SB IR-471

SB IR-471

EB IR-275

SR-125 exit

Left on SR-125

Right on Wolfangel Road

Left on State Road

Left on Five Mile Road

Entrance to WB IR-275

NB IR-471 (get to left lane)

NB IR-71

Martin Luther King Drive exit

Turn left on MLK

Left on Gilbert Avenue

Left on Victory Parkway

Right on Hopkins Avenue

Right on Webster Avenue

Arrive at Cintas Center

Cintas Center to Spring Grove Cemetery

Webster Avenue

Left on Hopkins Avenue

Left on Victory Parkway

Right on Gilbert Avenue

Right on Martin Luther King Drive

Right on Clifton Avenue

Left on Spring Grove Avenue

Rodney Hinton, Jr. faces aggravated murder charges for Henderson's death. Hinton's son, Ryan Hinton, was shot to death by Cincinnati police May 1 in Price Hill. The family's attorneys have launched an independent investigation into his death.

