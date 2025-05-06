Friday's public service and procession route information for Deputy Larry Henderson
Officials have announced funeral arrangements for Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson.
A driver hit Henderson May 2 while the 33-year veteran of the sheriff's department was directing traffic during the University of Cincinnati's commencement ceremonies.
“In Deputy Henderson’s early tenure as a Sheriff’s Deputy, I recognized his talent for teaching and presentation," Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said in a statement. "Larry began his journey as a Sheriff’s Office trainer early in his career. He developed an expertise and became an excellent trainer. Subsequently, he trained divisions of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office that included hundreds of deputy sheriffs. His ability to relate to and touch officers’ lives was extraordinary. We will continue to honor Larry’s life of service.”
Two public visitation for Henderson are planned: one Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery and another Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cintas Center. A public service will follow Friday's visitation along with a procession to Spring Grove Cemetery and a graveside ceremony. The route is as follows:
Spring Grove Cemetery to Cintas Center
- Spring Grove Avenue
- Right on Mitchell Avenue
- Entry to IR-75 southbound (get to left lane)
- SB IR-75
- Ramp to SB IR-471
- SB IR-471
- EB IR-275
- SR-125 exit
- Left on SR-125
- Right on Wolfangel Road
- Left on State Road
- Left on Five Mile Road
- Entrance to WB IR-275
- NB IR-471 (get to left lane)
- NB IR-71
- Martin Luther King Drive exit
- Turn left on MLK
- Left on Gilbert Avenue
- Left on Victory Parkway
- Right on Hopkins Avenue
- Right on Webster Avenue
- Arrive at Cintas Center
Cintas Center to Spring Grove Cemetery
- Webster Avenue
- Left on Hopkins Avenue
- Left on Victory Parkway
- Right on Gilbert Avenue
- Right on Martin Luther King Drive
- Right on Clifton Avenue
- Left on Spring Grove Avenue
Rodney Hinton, Jr. faces aggravated murder charges for Henderson's death. Hinton's son, Ryan Hinton, was shot to death by Cincinnati police May 1 in Price Hill. The family's attorneys have launched an independent investigation into his death.
