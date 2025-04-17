Trump says U.S. to sign rare earths minerals deal with Ukraine next week

Updated April 17, 2025 at 16:45 PM ET

President Trump on Thursday said the U.S. would sign a rare earths minerals deal with Ukraine next week.

The deal was first floated in February, ahead of a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office that grew contentious.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the deal would be signed around April 26.

"It's substantially what we agreed on previously when the president was here," Bessant said. "We had a memorandum of understanding. We went straight to the big deal and an 80-page agreement and that's what we'll be signing."

At the Oval Office meeting in February, Trump accused Zelenskyy of "not acting at all thankful" for U.S. support for Ukraine's effort in its war against Russia. The tense exchange delayed a potential deal between the two countries that would provide the U.S. with valuable minerals in exchange for what Ukraine hopes is more military aid.

Trump on Thursday reiterated his criticism of Zelenskyy, saying while he didn't hold the Ukrainian leader "responsible" for starting the war with Russia, "I'm not exactly thrilled that the war started."



The U.S. and other European countries separately on Thursday discussed efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, and also try to mend a fraying alliance between Europe and the Trump administration. Ukraine has been pushing the U.S. to take a tougher stance on Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022.

"I'm not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn't say he's done the greatest job. I'm not a big fan," Trump said about Zelenskyy.

Trump optimistic about tariffs deal with Europe

At the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump also expressed optimism about a deal with Europe before the end of a 90-day pause in steep global tariffs. Most countries now face just 10% tariffs on imports to the U.S., rather than 20% or more.

He spoke during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"There'll be a trade deal 100%," Trump said. "We're going to make fair deals."

He added: "We're in no rush. We are going to have very little problem making a deal with Europe or anyone else."

Earlier Thursday, a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the massive trade deficit the U.S. runs with EU members, including Italy, "bothers the president."

"So I think he's certainly going to want to level the plane, as he said several times with the EU just as with other trading partners," the official said.

Meloni, who was tapped to speak for the European Union, is the first European leader to meet with Trump at the White House since he announced — and then delayed — an increase to a 20% tariff on exports from the EU. The U.S. still has a baseline tariff of 10% on all imported goods.

Asked by a reporter whether she thought the U.S. was a reliable trading partner, Meloni, who has criticized tariffs, said: "I believe in the West's unity and I think we have to talk … and find ourselves in the best middle way to grow together. If I wouldn't think it was a reliable partner, I wouldn't be here."

NATO spending was also likely on the agenda between the two leaders. Trump wants NATO allies to spend 2% of their GDP on defense. Italy spends 1.49%, and has announced plans to raise that to 2%.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump wanted to hear how Italy plans to increase its spending.

"Anything Italy can do acknowledging that the prime minister has a fractious political coalition, like many Italian prime ministers have in the past, and anything she can do to reach what was set as a benchmark for NATO 10 years ago, 2% spending threshold, I think is going to be much needed," the senior administration official told reporters.



Copyright 2025 NPR