Forever Chemicals are everywhere. How worried should we be?

At a time when the national news was full of stories on settlements with large chemical manufacturers and contamination of the nation's water supply, these stories explained to Northeast Ohioans what we know about forever chemicals and the impact they have on our health.

The reporters did an excellent job explaining the complicated chemistry behind these chemicals, where they come from and where they're found. They talked to world-renowned experts, the Ohio attorney who first brought PFAS into the public consciousness and leaders in Ohio's government responsible for their regulation and cleanup.