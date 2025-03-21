© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Forever Chemicals are everywhere. How worried should we be?

Ideastream Public Media | By Jeff St. Clair,
Zaria JohnsonTaylor Wizner
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:19 PM EDT
At a time when the national news was full of stories on settlements with large chemical manufacturers and contamination of the nation's water supply, these stories explained to Northeast Ohioans what we know about forever chemicals and the impact they have on our health.

The reporters did an excellent job explaining the complicated chemistry behind these chemicals, where they come from and where they're found. They talked to world-renowned experts, the Ohio attorney who first brought PFAS into the public consciousness and leaders in Ohio's government responsible for their regulation and cleanup.
Jeff St. Clair
Jeff St. Clair is the midday host for Ideastream Public Media.
Zaria Johnson
Zaria Johnson is a reporter/producer at Ideastream Public Media covering the environment.
Taylor Wizner
Taylor Wizner is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media.
