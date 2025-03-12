GE Aerospace investing $113 million in Cincinnati-area sites

GE Aerospace says it’s investing nearly $1 billion at its manufacturing sites and suppliers in 16 states. That includes more than $113 million for sites in the Cincinnati area, including Evendale, West Chester and Peebles.

“This significant investment in the Cincinnati region is pivotal to deliver for our customers while advancing innovations that provide capabilities that were once unimaginable,” said Dave Groth, assembly and test leader for the GE Aerospace Evendale campus.

The dollars will go toward facility upgrades and additional equipment to support growing demand at sites producing, testing, and assembling the company’s commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace says. This is in addition to money previously allocated to similar upgrades at the sites in 2024.

“We are committed to leading U.S. aerospace manufacturing and the jobs that it supports,” Groth said.

The company also says it will hire 5,000 workers this year in both manufacturing and engineering roles.

How will local investments be spent?

Evendale: Investments are going toward the Ceramic Matrix Composite lab to advance the production of engine parts that are lighter and able to withstand higher heat than other metals, as well as facility upgrades and additional tooling and equipment.

West Chester: Investments are going toward an additional 3D printer, an industrial furnace, and facility upgrades to increase capacity ,and equipment to move materials.

Peebles: Investments are going toward facility and test cell upgrades to production engine test and development testing for the next generation of engines as well as current engines.

Read more:

