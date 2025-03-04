© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio State protestors direct anger at President Ted Carter after diversity offices are shut down

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By George Shillcock
Published March 4, 2025 at 5:24 PM EST
Ohio State University students and faculty gather on the Oval to protest the university's decision to close its diversity and inclusion offices.
1 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (4).jpg
Ohio State University students and faculty gather on the Oval to protest the university's decision to close its diversity and inclusion offices.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
Hundreds of students gather by a large statue and an academic building. They hold signs, including one that reads "D-E-I or DIE"
2 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest 1
Ohio State University students and faculty gather on the Oval to protest the university's decision to close its diversity and inclusion offices.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
Ohio State University students and faculty gather on the Oval to protest the university's decision to close its diversity and inclusion offices.
3 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (12).jpg
Ohio State University students and faculty gather on the Oval to protest the university's decision to close its diversity and inclusion offices.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
A man holds an American flag as Ohio State University students and faculty gather on the Oval to protest the university's decision to close its diversity and inclusion offices.
4 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (2).jpg
A man holds an American flag as Ohio State University students and faculty gather on the Oval to protest the university's decision to close its diversity and inclusion offices.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
Pranav Jani, a professor in the department of English at Ohio State University, participates in a protest of the university's discontinuance of its diversity and inclusion programs Tuesday on the OSU Oval.
5 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (5).jpg
Pranav Jani, a professor in the department of English at Ohio State University, participates in a protest of the university's discontinuance of its diversity and inclusion programs Tuesday on the OSU Oval.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
Sandra Macpherson, a faculty member in the English department at Ohio State University, holds a sign during a protest of the university's discontinuance of its diversity and inclusion programs Tuesday afternoon on the Oval.
6 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (7).jpg
Sandra Macpherson, a faculty member in the English department at Ohio State University, holds a sign during a protest of the university's discontinuance of its diversity and inclusion programs Tuesday afternoon on the Oval.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
A student, seen from behind, holds a sign that reads "Anti-DEI? Okay, I'm anti-OSU"
7 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (8).jpg
A protester holds a sign Tuesday afternoon on OSU's Oval. Hundreds gathered to protest the university's closure of its diversity and inclusion offices.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
Three students sit in a tree. One holds a sign that reads, "Ted Carter is a coward."
8 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (11).jpg
Students climb a tree during a protest at Ohio State University Tuesday afternoon. Hundreds gathered to protest the university closing its offices of diversity and inclusion.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
A young woman with glasses wears a handmade hat that looks like books and reads "critical thinking, not censorship."
9 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (14).jpg
Ohio State University grad student Adelaide Muth wears a handmade hat at a protest Tuesday afternoon on OSU's Oval. Hundreds gathered to protest the university closing its diversity and inclusion offices.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
A sign made out of cardboard shows a brain with a dripping facet on top of a circle reading "SB1"
10 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (13).jpg
A sign rests against a tree during a protest Tuesday afternoon at Ohio State University over the university closing its offices of diversity and inclusion.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
A woman covers her face with a large sign that reads "SB 1 is BS 1"
11 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (3).jpg
A woman carries a sign near a protest Tuesday afternoon at Ohio State University. Hundreds gathered to protest the university closing its diversity and inclusion offices.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
A woman, seen from behind, holds a cardboard sign that reads, "Ted Carter is a coward. We want our DEI program." There is a crowd around her.
12 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (10).jpg
Students and faculty protest Ohio State University closing its diversity and inclusion offices. Hundreds gathered Tuesday on OSU's Oval.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
A young woman reads from a paper as she walks in the middle of a circle. Behind her, a crowd looks on.
13 of 14  — OSU DEI Protest (6).jpg
Ohio State University student Oshin Samuel reads testimony during a protest Tuesday afternoon of the university's closure of its diversity and inclusion offices.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU
Ohio State University professor Hasan Kwame Jeffries talks to students during a protest Tuesday on OSU's Oval. Hundreds gathered to protest the university's removal of its offices of diversity and inclusion.
14 of 14  — Hasan Kwame Jeffries 1
Ohio State University professor Hasan Kwame Jeffries talks to students during a protest Tuesday on OSU's Oval. Hundreds gathered to protest the university's removal of its offices of diversity and inclusion.
Allie Vugrincic / WOSU

Ohio State University students, alumni and faculty took to the Oval on Tuesday afternoon to voice their opposition to an anti-Diversity Equity and Inclusion bill in the Ohio General Assembly and OSU's compliance with the yet-to-be-passed legislation.

A crowd of hundreds of people gathered in two circles at the statue of former Ohio State President William Oxley Thompson in two wide circles to hear different speakers who opposed Senate Bill 1. The crowd had to split up because the university restricts the use of audio devices like megaphones before certain times of day, making it difficult for the crowd to hear.

University spokesman Ben Johnson confirmed this to WOSU, calling it a longstanding policy. He said classes were in session at the time and the university policy restricts some noises before 5:30 p.m.

People climbed trees, sat at the foot of the statue and meandered around the crowd with signs reading "Save Public Education," "Anti DEI? Ok I'm Anti OSU," "SB1 is BS1," along with other messages.

Senate Bill 1 had its first hearing Tuesday in the Ohio House of Representatives after passing out of the Ohio Senate in early February. The bill has yet to become law, yet Ohio State President Ted Carter closed the university's Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Center for Belonging and Social Change last week.

Carter said he was taking a proactive approach by complying early. Other universities in Ohio, such as Ohio University in Athens have yet to take similar actions.

The protestors voiced their frustration at Carter, shouting "F*** Ted Carter" multiple times. The many speakers also criticized the university president as well as state and federal Republicans for attacking DEI programs.

OSU Professor Hasan Kwame Jeffries, the brother of U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not mince words to the crowd. He said students need to fight Carter's actions as well as those of Gov. Mike DeWine and President Donald Trump.

"(Carter is) rolling over before the game even begun. He heard we were playing Michigan and he decided not to show up. That's not what Buckeyes do. All the scared Buckeyes are someplace else. That ain't us," Jeffries said to a roaring crowd.

He followed up on comments he made last week to WOSU's All Sides with Amy Juravich about Carter.

"I was asked my thoughts on our dear president, President Carter, and I said the verdict is still out. I said I'm not sure if he's incompetent. I'm not sure if he's a coward. I'm not sure if he's complicit," Jeffries said. "But I think we know now. It's all three!"

Jeffries called on the crowd to draw strength from each other, because he believes the fight against anti-DEI efforts will last a long couple of years.

Professor Mytheli Sreenivas, the chair of OSU's Department of Women's Gender and Sexuality Studies, said collectively university professors have advanced research and teaching, which she says is exactly the mission of the university. She said the legislation puts that mission at risk.

"(Our mission) pushes us, it disrupts things, it requires us to debate and change our ideas when we get new evidence and that is exactly what SB1 seeks to ban in its clause on teaching about controversial topics," Sreenivas said.

Faten Husni Odeh, the executive director of the Council of American Islamic Relations in Cleveland also spoke against SB1. Odeh linked the struggle against this bill to other causes such as racial justice and opposition to Israel's War against Hamas in Gaza.

"We are being attacked. Ohio's SB1 isn't just another bill. It's a direct assault on our rights, our voices, and on the freedom of our students to stand up for justice. This bill is designed to silence us," Odeh said.

The demonstration went on until around 4 p.m.

The protests happened the same day that Trump threatened U.S. universities on social media, saying the federal government would defund any college or university "that allows illegal protests."

Tuesday's protest remained civil and calm. Only a few OSU police officers on bicycles were staged near the protest to observe the activities.
George Shillcock
George Shillcock is a reporter for 89.7 NPR News since April 2023. George covers breaking news for the WOSU newsroom.
See stories by George Shillcock