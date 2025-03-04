Healing trauma scars with tattoo art

Scars are part of life. But when the scar is caused by self-harm or inflicted by others, it can be devastating to carry those daily reminders of past traumas. We take a trip to Amherst, Ohio where a tattoo shop uses body art to help transform marks from the past.



Mending a Scarred Body

In a purple studio room at Phoenix Ink and Beauty, Angelique Agnew used a tattoo gun to draw a series of vines and vibrant flowers on the chest of her client , Lynn Schmitz of South Amherst. The designs were meant to cover scarring leftover from a required breast reduction.

“The reason for the breast reduction was the neck pain, the shoulder pain, all that," said Schmitz. "And then you have this ugly leftover mess, right?"

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Artist Angelique Agnew tattoos vine and flower art over scars due to a required breast reduction on client Lynn Schmitz of South Amherst.

Schmitz had been coming to the shop since late 2023 for work on covering the scarring.

“It really makes you feel a whole lot better emotionally, mentally," said Schmitz. "Because you don't really see it anymore.”

She hoped that 6 more sessions may complete the scar artwork coverup.



The Art of Healing

The work is part of the shop’s Art of Healing program. People can apply to the program if they have physical and emotional scars due to self-harm, surgeries, or human trafficking. If accepted, they will have their tattoo art provided for just the cost of the ink and tattooing supplies. The artist provides their time and art for free.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media The intricate tattoo art on Phoenix Ink and Beauty client Lynn Schmitz.

Agnew , who owns the all-women staffed shop with her husband, says the Art of Healing program stemmed from her own battles with self-harm, including cutting - where someone cuts their skin to gain a momentary sense of relief from their emotional pain.

"This program originally was for self -harmers," said Agnew. "I will cover your scars for you if you're ready to change that chapter in your life.”

She said the program grew and expanded to include scarring from surgery and that caused by human trafficking.

"I actually had a young lady come in who was a self -harmer," said Agnew. "But the reason she came in was because at 16 she was kidnapped by her boyfriend, taken to California, and for 12 years was sold in the human trafficking. Sadly, he branded her on her chest, and she was home for maybe three or four weeks. She had escaped and she had come back to Ohio and she was having some very horrible feelings about not continuing in life because she saw this brand every single day. So we covered it for her. And she regularly messages me and lets me know that she's here because of that."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Angelique Agnew is the co-owner of Phoenix Ink and Beauty in Amherst. She said the shop's Art of Healing program stems from her own past issues with self-harm.

A growing number of tattoo shops nationwide have embraced the idea of tattoos as healing for trauma.

A 2023 study from the University of Oklahoma and University of Memphis confirmed that tattoos provided a sense of agency and bodily reclamation to sexual assault survivors.



Unseen Trauma

Back at the shop, another client that is part of the program, Ronald Cantrell from Elyria is getting a golden yellow koi swimming up a waterfall tattooed on his right arm and hand.

.

“I am an alcoholic but I'm sober at the moment," said Cantrell. "But the tattoos represent pretty much my journey going through until today. It's covering up scars from the way that I feel.”

Cantrell had been sober for 24 years now, but the emotional scars are still being mended.

“I know other people, it's not their cup of tea to have a hand tattoo," said Cantrell. "But for me, it just symbolizes, me being sober and growth and a lot of things that I do now, I would never do in my drinking life.”

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Shop owner Angelique Agnew and client Ronald Cantrell hug after the day's tattoo session is complete. Cantrell said the artwork has changed his life for the better.

Agnew said she currently has 25 clients in the program and expected that number to grow.

"My time is for them," said Agnew. "I feel good knowing that they can grow from that.”

Taking pain and replacing it with beautiful art - one tattoo at a time.

