Trotwood students to perform at Mardi Gras in New Orleans

The Trotwood Madison High School Band will be performing this weekend at the famous Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

The high school band is more commonly known as TM4–the Trotwood Marching Musical Machine of the Midwest. They perform Saturday and Sunday.

Band Director Travis Beane explained to WYSO how 39 instrumentalists and 15 color guards and dancers will showcase, with exact precision, their high-energy HBCU show style.

"That means while we march there, students are lifting their knee to a 90 degree angle and driving their toe into the ground and lifting again. A lot of snap, a lot of drive. If you've seen the movie, ‘Drumline’ is a lot like that, but harder," Beane said. "Also we do a lot of dancing, a lot of choreography and we play a lot of Top 40 Music. A lot of the hottest R&B and hip hop music."

Students will also visit several universities in Tennessee and Alabama on the way to New Orleans.

According to Beane, for the past four years, 100% of TM4 members who want to attend college earn scholarships.

1 of 2 — BandPhoto_2025_02_21_15_31_48.jpg A total of 54 students, instrumentalists, dancers and flag guards make up the TM4. For the past four years, of the students who wanted to attend college, 100% have earned music scholarships to universities nationwide. Travis Beane / Travis Beane 2 of 2 — BandPhoto_2025_02_21_15_29_59.jpg TM4 performers practice at least three hours a day, five days a week after school. They must maintain a B-C average to perform on the band. Travis Beane / Travis Beane

He credits this to the core principles he uses when teaching his students: discipline, pride, attitude and commitment.

"If you have those things, the scales are no problem. The attudes are no problem. The rhythm, the rhythm and competency is no problem. Being able to play in perfect harmony is no problem. Being able to play in tune is no problem. For our percussionist, knowing rudiments is no problem because we do it all with discipline, pride, attitude, and commitment," said Beane.

TM4’s play ist for the parade is an eclectic mix. However, Beane said during the 10 to 12 mile parade route, bands will challenge each in short, explosive face-to-face battles. Based upon crowd response, the winner earns "band bragging rights" and Beane described anything goes.

"You can hear anything from SZA to Thundercat. October London's music. We've been playing some stuff. Kendrick Lamar, of course. Travis Scott," said Beane. "Whatever I feel like pulling out of the hat."

Their first appearance is Saturday during the Nomtoc Parade at 10 a.m. Then they’ll perform Sunday at noon during the Thoth Parade.

