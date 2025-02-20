Finding the right assisted living center or nursing home for seniors can be a difficult journey

INSIDE: Caregiving is a multi-series project from WOSU uncovering the journey of caregiving, from health disparities and inequities to exploring if our healthcare system is prepared to support the future aging population.

Amy Robinson and her family are just starting their quest to find a new home for her mother Linda.

Linda is 84 years-old and has dementia. Finding the right fit in a nursing home, assisted living center or senior living community can be a tall task for families like theirs for many different reasons.

Robinson said they first noticed a decline in Linda’s condition in 2020 when the pandemic hit. Like so many others, Linda was more isolated from society and her family than before.

Robinson and her family have since moved Linda closer to where they live in Hilliard to an independent senior living community. But, Robinson said that will likely need to change again soon. Linda’s dementia has progressed and her short term memory is showing signs of deteriorating.

"We decided that she needed to be closer to us because there were just some concerns, things that became overwhelming, such as managing bills and little things that would break in her home, using the TV, the remotes, things like that," Robinson said.

Robinson said she and her sister are now in what they call "the homework stage." They’re not yet sure if they are going to move Linda, but they've visited some facilities for when that time may come.

What Robinson is going through with her mother is happening to more and more families every year, especially as the baby boomer generation ages.

Miami University's Scripps Gerontology Center estimates that by 2030, more than 1 in 4 Ohioans will be age 60 and older. That means there may be even more demand for assisted living centers, nursing homes and senior apartment communities.

Miami University / WOSU Maps of Ohio's counties show in yellow and green the percentage of each county's population that will be 60 years old or older between 2020 and 2050.

The Ohio Department of Aging has an online tool called the Nursing Home Quality Navigator to help families like Robinson's in their search.

This mapping tool allows users to search for nursing homes within Ohio based on location. It shows information like ratings and the number of beds in each facility.

Department of Aging Director Ursel McIlroy said they want people searching for a long-term care facility to know not just the quality of clinical care, but also how residents feel about each location.

“Our navigator goes beyond just clinical care and also gives you a chance to look at what are we hearing from the people. So quality of care, quality of life," McIlroy said. "Do they do a good job with making sure that they respect resident rights? And just how is the entire system performing?"

The state agency told WOSU it plans to update the map and add assisted living centers sometime this year. McIlroy said the date when the updated map launches is waiting on an official announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Robinson said she hadn't used the navigator before, but it is a good tool for families like hers to be aware of.

Robinson said location is key for her family, but so is finding a place that's a good fit for her mother, Linda. She said the right place should feel like home.

“We can get a feel for a place just right when you walk in the door... what the living conditions are," Robinson said. "We went into one that was over by the Hilliard library and it has a very homey feeling. You walk in, it kind of feels like you're in somebody's home. It doesn’t feel like a nursing home type setting.”

McIlroy said affordability, a range of services offered by each facility and other details are factors in family decisions for elder care.

The map shows there are 66 nursing homes within 20 miles of the city center of Columbus with more than 6,000 beds. There are even more assisted living centers and senior apartment buildings to choose from.

As far as location goes, the nursing home navigator shows there are some central Ohio neighborhoods that have gaps when it comes to nursing homes and other facilities.

The northern suburbs have more options for people looking for a nursing home for their loved ones compared to neighborhoods to the south and immediately surrounding downtown Columbus.

The ZIP Codes for North and South Linden have zero nursing homes. Those are 43224 and 43211.

Gahanna's ZIP code, 43230, has the most nursing homes at six.

The navigator also shows a difference in the number of beds available in the area. Gahanna again has the most beds and there is a lack of availability near the city center and to the south of downtown Columbus.

McIlroy said there are plans to use the navigator and its data not only look at where there is a need for more nursing beds throughout the state, but to look at the "continuum of care."

"We're going to consider services, for example, in terms of home and community-based services. There are individuals who are at the nursing facility-based level of care who can also receive those services in their home," McIlroy said. "We're going to look to see where those needs are and where perhaps we have a need for beds, but maybe there are places where we have an oversaturation."

There has been some progress in adding other elder care facilities in the Linden area though. Crews are finishing construction on the Mulby Place senior apartments on Cleveland Avenue.

Carol Perkins is the chair of the North Linden Area Commission and a longtime neighborhood advocate. Perkins said most of her neighbors have lived in their homes for decades. And she said most seniors want to stay home and age in place.

Perkins said that’s no excuse for a lack of options for seniors nearby, should they choose to move out of their homes.

"I know there has been a need and that was the reason why Mulby Place was built. Do we need more? The answer is yes," Perkins said.

Perkins said Linden tends to skew older in population, but more young people are moving to the area. She said that means the neighborhood should get more facilities due to an increase in demand.

Perkins said Linden’s underserved reputation shouldn’t be a barrier to developers building more nursing homes there.

"I think Linden gets a bad rap, because of some of the news stories and (those) especially about crime. We have our challenges, but so do some of the suburban areas," Perkins said.

Robinson said the most difficult part of the search will be having the conversation with her mother Linda about moving. They’ve already brought up the idea, but Linda loves where she currently lives.

“She doesn't think there's anything wrong, you know, so we may see things, but she's not going to remember it," Robinson said. "So it's a very... it's an emotional journey. We celebrate the good days, but there are just some really tough days," Robinson said.

Robinson said anytime somebody has an aging parent, it will always be a difficult task to help them move to a new home. She said it's because families care so much and they want their parents and grandparents to live in a good place.