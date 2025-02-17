© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Juneteenth flag to be flown outside Ohio Statehouse

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Nick DeSantis
Published February 17, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
An older Black woman wears a headscarf and a festive crown that reads "Juneteenth" She also holds a paddle fan that reads "Juneteenth, commemorate, educate, celebrate."
Allie Vugrincic
/
WOSU
Fadiah Jackson of Columbus celebrates Juneteenth Wednesday at the King Arts Complex on the Near East Side.

A new flag will officially be raised outside of the Ohio Statehouse.

On Monday, Senate Assistant Minority Leader Hearcel F. Craig (D-Columbus) announced in a statement that the Juneteenth Flag has officially been added to the list of flags allowed to be raised outside the Statehouse.

“This is a monumental moment to commemorate and pay tribute to the struggles and sacrifices African Americans have endured in the United States,” Craig said. “The flying of this flag at our state capitol will remind Ohioans of the legislature’s continued fight to eradicate systemic racism in Ohio. This is another step forward to secure racial equity and justice for all within our state.”

In 2021, Juneteenth was officially made a paid state holiday in Ohio. The holiday is celebrated annually on June 19 and commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in confederate states in 1865.

The flag will be raised every Juneteenth.
Nick DeSantis
See stories by Nick DeSantis