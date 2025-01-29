Miami University committee picks 2 potential sites for a new basketball arena

Miami University last year expressed interest in building a new multi-purpose arena closer to the center of campus to replace the long-standing Millett Hall, which opened in 1968.

The university is still in the early planning phase of the project. In late 2024, Miami announced the creation of a committee comprised of faculty, staff, and alumni to review potential arena locations. That committee has identified Cook Field and a southwest quad site as its top two buildable locations.

RELATED: Miami University is considering building a new basketball arena

Cook Field is home to the school's intramural fields, which Miami says would be relocated to another spot on campus if chosen for the new arena. The university also has plans to build a hotel and restaurant adjacent to the intramural fields near the Farmer School of Business, Bachelor Hall, and Shideler Hall. Nearby Pully Tower would remain at the site.

The southwest quad site near the corner of Spring and Oak streets on campus would put the potential arena close to Goggin Ice Center and the university's recreation center. It also would require knocking down four university buildings, including Williams Hall, Wells Hall, the Joyner House, and the Stanton-Bonham House, which currently houses the Myaamia Center. Miami says if this site is chosen, the Myaamia Center will be relocated to another location on campus.

RELATED: Miami University may build a new arena, but where it could end up is raising concerns

Left off the committee's list was Slant Walk, a 200-year-old walkway and greenspace that's been around almost as long as the university itself. The greenspace was previously listed as a top buildable site by the university's administration, but after pushback from some faculty, alumni, and students, it appears to have been taken off the list for now.

Miami University says both the Cook Field and southwest quad locations have enough space to build an arena large enough for a court and practice facilities for Redhawk volleyball and basketball teams.

The university has put out a public survey to gather feedback about the two potential sites. The survey is open until Feb. 3.