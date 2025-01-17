Planned Parenthood acquires Dayton abortion clinic

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region announced it acquired the Dayton area abortion clinic, Women's Med Center in Kettering.

The center is open and currently seeing patients.

Planned Parenthood said in a statement that this change is because of the retirement plans of clinic's Dr. Martin Haskell.

"When we learned of Dr. Haskell’s retirement we knew that we wanted to do whatever possible to ensure a positive succession plan," stated Nan Whaley, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region.

The deal was finalized in December and Planned Parenthood began serving patients at the health center last week.

Planned Parenthood said this means it has acquired 20 employees, including three physicians, with plans to continue hiring in the months to come.

