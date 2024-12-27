Rescue team ends search for a man overboard from Norwegian Cruise Line ship

Rescue teams ended a search on Friday for a 51-year-old man who fell overboard from the Norwegian Epic cruise ship en route to the Bahamas, less than 24 hours after he was reported missing.

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line told NPR that the man was reported missing at around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday as the ship was sailing from Ocho Rios, Jamaica, to Nassau, Bahamas.

A search and rescue operation was quickly carried out, but the mission grew complicated once the sun set just hours later.

"After an extensive search that was unfortunately unsuccessful, the ship was released by the authorities and continued its voyage," the spokesperson for Norwegian said.

"The guest was traveling with a large group and his family on board is being attended to and supported during this very challenging situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

The circumstances of the man's fall were not immediately clear.

The tragedy marks the 19th overboard incident aboard a cruise ship this year, according to Cruise Junkie — the most recent being less than a week ago.

On Saturday, a 48-year-old woman died after trying to jump overboard from a Princess Cruises ship en route back to Florida after traveling around the Caribbean.

The woman died from injuries sustained after inadvertently falling onto a lower deck 10 stories below.

In November 2022, a 28-year-old man who fell overboard from a Carnival Valor cruise ship was rescued off of Louisiana's southeast coast after treading water for nearly 20 hours.

