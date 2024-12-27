$1.2M wetland restoration aims to improve water quality at Buckeye Lake

Amazon Web Services, Google, Ryan Companies and Bath and Body Works are collectively funding a $1.2 million wetlands restoration at Buckeye Lake.

The Nature Conservancy helped bring together these companies, all of which have a footprint in the Columbus area. The nonprofit conservancy said this is the first of many projects it’s pursuing in Central Ohio.

The project involves restoring 11 acres of wetlands to reduce nutrient runoff from 700 acres of farm fields into the lake. The goal is to prevent recurring toxic algal blooms that have plagued Buckeye Lake for years.

Columbus is one of — if not the — fastest growing city in the U.S, and with that comes more development —which can compromise water quality, said Adam Lehman, Central Ohio water manager with the Nature Conservancy. Buckeye Lake is about 30 miles east of Columbus.

“The aggregate impact on all of these things is a stress to our water infrastructure, both our human infrastructure, as well as nature's water infrastructure like streams, wetlands, lakes and groundwater,” Lehman said. “That, combined with the impacts of climate change on the region, has really created a bit of anxiety in the region about our water resources.”

Wetlands offer flood protection, water filtration, habitat for wildlife and more.

Currently the conservancy is seeking engineering firms. The project is expected to be completed by early 2026.

Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District recommended this project. The district originally pursued state funding to no avail, said Kristy Hawthorne, program administrator for the conservation district.

Courtesy of Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District Proposed project area

“We're excited to be the first project chosen through this grant program and look forward to a long lasting relationship with both the Nature Conservancy and the companies who are funding this project,” Hawthorne said.

The Nature Conservancy declined to disclose how much each company is contributing to the construction.

The wetlands restoration could prevent up to 6,100 pounds of nitrogen and 315 pounds of phosphorus from depositing into the lake each year, the nonprofit estimates.

A wetland restoration project at Grand Lake St. Mary’s in recent years has made a significant improvement in the water quality there, significantly reducing the algal blooms.

Lehman said the participating companies want to offset the effect of their facilities on local water resources.

“They understand that the sustainable use of water in the region is going to be critical to the local communities that they want to be a part of and to their businesses as well,” he said.

