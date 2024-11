A special memorial edition of Paul Ingles' MUSIC ARCHIVE SHOWCASE spotlights Quincy Jones, a top notch jazz musician early on in his career, who turned into a legendary multi-genre pop music producer, sought-after film-TV soundtrack creator, lead producer of "We Are The World" in 1985, and a top mentor and collaborator to stars as huge as Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson. Quincy Jones passed away Sunday November 3, 2024 at the age of 91.