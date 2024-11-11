Miami faculty union continues to pressure university leaders for an agreement

The Faculty Alliance of Miami (FAM), the union representing tenured and tenure-track faculty and librarians at Miami University, was officially certified by the Ohio State Employment Relations Board in June 2023. Nearly a year-and-a-half later, the union and university leaders have not finalized a deal for an initial collective bargaining agreement.

The two parties have met around 30 times to negotiate a contract but without a deal in place, union members say they're ramping up the pressure on university leaders to reach an agreement that meets their demands.

On Monday union members gathered outside the university's administrative offices at Roudebush Hall on Miami's campus to drop off letters for President Gregory Crawford from faculty and students. Union members say the letters are intended to show Crawford the support the union has from the university's community and encourage him to agree to union demands.

Following a brief rally outside, union members marched into the building to demonstrate their displeasure with the ongoing negotiations. Crawford did not appear to be in the office at the time.

Faculty and librarian union members say they're seeking pay raises to keep up with the cost of living and assurance of job security.

Miami faculty union negotiator and professor of English and gender studies Theresa Kulbaga claims the administration has stalled negotiations to try to weaken the union. But she says FAM is still aiming to secure a deal before the end of the fall semester.

"It's in our interest to get the contract wrapped up and get job security and fair raises for our members rather quickly," Kulbaga told WVXU. "That's what actions like this are about. It's putting pressure on management to do the right thing."

Miami University says the union's claim that it's been dragging out negotiations is untrue and claims the university's negotiators have been constantly bargaining in good faith over wages and benefits. Miami also says it has entered into 11 tentative agreements with the faculty union.

"Since the beginning of these negotiations, the university has committed to negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement with FAM that recognizes the dedication of our faculty members while also balancing the university’s obligation to advance its educational mission," A Miami spokesperson wrote in a statement to WVXU. "The university has an obligation to be a responsible steward of public funds and student tuition."

Meanwhile, FAM says it will continue to meet with Miami leadership to iron out a deal. Kulbaga says Miami can expect to see more on-campus demonstrations if negotiations continue. She says the union has continued to gain support within the Oxford community and with university staff and students.