© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump has won the 2024 election

By Franco Ordoñez
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:40 AM EST
Donald Trump points to the crowd at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson
/
AP
Donald Trump points to the crowd at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump has been elected president again, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

It’s a stunning return to power after the former president falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and stoked the Jan. 6 attack on the capital. He is the first convicted felon to win the White House.

Republicans say Trump won the election for one simple reason. Voters felt that they were better off four years ago than they were today.

“Voters have really short memories,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist who helped lead Senator Marco Rubio's presidential campaign in 2016. “And while I think everyone is appalled by what happened on January 6, they're also appalled by what they have to pay for eggs today. People think about inflation every single day when they're buying gas, when they're going to the grocery store.”

The former reality star and real estate magnate weathered crisis after crises, each one career ending for most any politician. But he maintained steadfast and unwavering support among his base and convinced just enough Americans to send him back to the White House.

The results were a blow not only to Vice President Harris, but also to the legacy of President Biden whose administration struggled with border challenges, high inflation and increasing uncertainty around the world.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Election 2024: Live results and complete coverage
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez