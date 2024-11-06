© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Tim Sheehy defeats Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in Montana, flipping another Senate seat

By Mansee Khurana
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:12 AM EST
Montana Republican Tim Sheehy on stage during a rally for Trump on Aug. 9.
Michael Ciaglo
/
Getty Images
Navy Seal veteran Tim Sheehy has won against incumbent Democrat Jon Tester in a close Senate race in Montana. Tester was the only Democratic senator in Montana and has served three terms in the U.S. Senate.

Tester’s defeat bolsters the Republican majority in the Senate.

Sheehy, who was endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump, outperformed Tester in nearly every part of the state. The race had striking similarities to the race when Tester first came into office in 2006: He beat a three-term incumbent Republican in a narrow victory.

