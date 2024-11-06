Has the city stopped calling? Ohio’s small towns are attracting more young people

More young people, ages 25 to 44, are deciding to leave big cities behind in favor of their rural counterparts.

For decades, young people have flocked to urban centers by the millions, driven by higher paying jobs. But the COVID-19 pandemic signaled a shift. The prevalence of remote work allowed young people the geographic flexibility to move outside of major metros and still be able to find a career.

And they’re doing so in droves , according to Hamilton Lombard, University of Virginia demographic researcher. Last year, rural counties and small metro areas with fewer than 250,000 people became the top destination for young people migrating within the country.

“This is very different from anything we've seen in the last four decades,” Lombard said.

Even with some businesses encouraging back-to-office plans, a third of workers who have the option to work remotely choose to do so full-time. And Ohio small cities and towns often can offer a lower cost of living than bigger metros, making them an attractive place to put down roots.

“The cost of entry is much lower: you could buy a home here, you could own your own business here,” Lombard said. “If you stay in large metro areas, both of those would be a lot harder.”

Migration to the exurbs

Columbus remains the fastest growing metropolitan area in the state. But, in the last decade, it’s lost some appeal to young people. Franklin County’s young adult population has shrunk slightly since 2020, according to Lombard.

But, take a look at the largely rural counties surrounding Franklin County, and it’s the opposite. Counties like Pickaway and Union are seeing the largest gains in their population of young people in the state, according to Lombard.

“You're seeing people who because maybe they have the geographic flexibility or perhaps because of the cost of housing, are simply moving further out, particularly young adults,” Lombard said.

Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service / Census Bureau, Annual Age Estimates Rural and suburban counties surrounding Columbus saw the greatest gains in young people from 2020 to 2023.

It’s a shift that’s mirrored across the country, Lombard said. And while it doesn’t necessarily translate into a large population boom, small cities, like Youngstown, are starting to reverse a decline in young people that’s been around for decades.

“When you look at metro areas its size, [Youngstown] has seen one of the largest swings from decline back to a small amount of growth in its young adult population,” Lombard said. “And I think part of that is because of this combination of remote work … and we have this really strong economy.”

Retaining the gains

The population growth among young people in small towns and cities has meant a growth in business. Between 2019 and 2023, IRS applications to start new businesses in the country's smallest metro areas and rural counties increased 13% faster than in other parts of the country.

Although this shift is positive for many small towns, Lombard said they shouldn’t quite celebrate yet. It may be difficult to retain a population of young people, as the number of people turning 18 is on a multi-decade decline.

That means a tighter labor force. Small towns should do their best to highlight their natural amenities, their housing opportunities and small business potential in order to keep young people coming, Lombard said. Ohio metro areas will need to do the same.

“We're going into a world where essentially if you're not attracting workers, you're losing them at this point,” Lombard said.