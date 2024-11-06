German leaders congratulate Trump

BERLIN — With Trump on the verge of victory, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated the former president in a rather somber post on X, reiterating how the U.S. and Germany have promoted freedom and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also congratulated him.

Alice Weidel, the co-chair of Germany's far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany party), congratulated Trump via video, saying "It was not the woke Hollywood which decided this election, but the working people of America," and she wished Trump good luck and blessings.

Copyright 2024 NPR