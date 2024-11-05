© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

You can still register and vote in about 20 states on Election Day

By Hansi Lo Wang
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:45 AM EST
There's still time for eligible voters in more than 20 states to register and vote in this election.

States with same-day voter registration include the swing states of Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Other Midwestern states with same-day registration include Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

And the other Western states are California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

On the East Coast, you can head to the polls to register and vote today in Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Eligible voters will need to bring documents proving they’re a resident, like a driver’s license, another ID card or, in some states, a paycheck or utility bill.

No voter registration is required, though, in North Dakota.

