Where Harris and Trump will spend election night

Where will the presidential candidates be as the results start to come in?

Harris will be in D.C. at her alma mater, Howard University, a person familiar with her plans confirmed to NPR ahead of the official announcement.

Harris has said the historically Black college has had a big impact on her identity and her desire to become a lawyer, as NPR's Deepa Shivaram has reported:

Howard is where Harris first ran a campaign, as a freshman class representative, and where she pledged her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. When Harris launched her presidential campaign in 2019, she made the announcement formally from Howard. She also camped out at Howard for debate prep in August.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign says he will host a watch party at a convention center in West Palm Beach, Fla. — about 5 miles away from his Mar-a-Lago residence.

