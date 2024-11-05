© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Mayor of Lansing, Michigan cites 'incredibly high turnout'

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:58 PM EST

Andy Schor, mayor of Lansing, Michigan told NPR’s Juana Summers he’s feeling confident about Vice President Harris’ chances at this point in the night.

 “We saw incredibly high turnout throughout our city,” he said, adding he saw higher turnout this cycle than four years ago.

One issue that has loomed over the Harris campaign in parts of Michigan is the Biden administration's support of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas. Harris has been working to rally support from Arab American and Muslim voters in Michigan.

"I've seen her three times now in the last two weeks, and she has mentioned it each time," Schor said. "She has said that they certainly want to see the killing stop. She wants to see a truce. She wants to see no more war. She also wants to see the hostages released.”

Schor said he thinks Harris has done enough to distinguish herself from President Biden on the issue.

"She has talked about what Kamala Harris is going to do, not what Joe Biden did,” he said. “She's had good inroads being able to get into the community, talk to some of the leaders, have good dialogue and hear from them.”

Copyright 2024 NPR

Barbara Sprunt
