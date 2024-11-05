For Harris and her supporters, Nikki Haley voters have been a major focus

The Harris campaign has been doing significant Republican outreach with the help of high-profile supporters like former members of Congress, including Wyoming's Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Several adjacent groups, including Republican Voters Against Trump and Haley Voters for Harris, have done their own outreach on Harris' behalf, running ads and outreach campaigns focused on voters in key states who may be persuadable — especially suburban women.

Past supporters of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have been a major focus of these efforts. Haley pulled double-digit support in some states even after dropping out of the Republican primary. Some of her primary voters may have been Democrats who wanted to vote against Trump.

But Pennsylvania, for example, has a closed primary and Haley did very well there, garnering close to 160,000 votes. That's about twice the number of votes President Biden won by in 2020 — a sign of how critical these kinds of voters could be.

