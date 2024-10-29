'It's sad': Troop leaders react to Archdiocese cutting ties with Girl Scouts

Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr says he's ending the Archdiocese's relationship with the Girl Scouts. In a letter to local Catholics, Schnurr says he's instructing parishes to discontinue partnerships with the scouting organization.

The reason, he writes, is the Girl Scouts' stance on "sexual and gender ideology," calling it "an impoverished worldview regarding gender and sexuality."

"Through some of their activities, resources, badges and awards, Girl Scouts — including the local chapter, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio — has contributed to normalizing a sexual and gender ideology contrary to the Catholic understanding of the human person made male and female in the image and likeness of God," he writes. "The Archdiocese of Cincinnati cannot partner with an organization that, from its highest level, advocates ideas which the Church considers false and harmful."

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati reports having more than 450,000 Catholics across 19 counties, and the fifth largest Catholic school system by enrollment at over 40,000 students.

Local troop leaders say online communities and private texting chains have been buzzing since the announcement.

"Oh yeah, texts have been flying," says Laura Smith, who leads two troops based at St. John the Evangelist in West Chester. "[We're] being basically banished from our faith because we have chosen to participate in an organization that's there to support all girls."

She tells WVXU the announcement wasn't necessarily surprising given the church's stances in several areas, but it was incredibly disappointing to her as a parent and troop leader.

"The Catholic Church can be very problematic in many ways, and as someone who sought out to have my girls participate in a troop that was based at a church, and to be told that they don't want us, is just... it's sad."

Kat Eaton was a troop leader for nearly 15 years at her church, St Veronica in Mount Carmel. She "retired" from the position in the spring when her youngest daughter graduated. She held back tears while talking about the announcement.

"Girl Scouts has a lot of opportunities for girls to get outside their comfort zone — 'challenge by choice' is what they do," she says. "A lot of the activities are kind of leader-lead. So the leaders can pick [and] determine and guide girls on which activities they do. I think pulling those opportunities away from Catholic girls is — I don't know if detriment is the right word — but it definitely limits their opportunities as far as seeing the broader world, in addition to the local activities."

Eaton says she's sad, also, for future girls who now might not have access to wider opportunities scouting provides, like camps and international immersion experiences, or even just a local troop.

"St Veronica was a great location for us to have the activities. They had the space, and it didn't cost an arm and a leg like some places do to rent, so it made it more affordable, and it made it easier for girls to have access to those activities," she laments. "Cutting these ties will definitely impact that as well."

All troops based in local Catholic churches are being directed to switch to American Heritage Girls, disband, or find somewhere else to meet by the end of 2025.

American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 "by a group of parents who wanted this faith-based, scout-type character development program for their daughters," according to a release from the organization.

"American Heritage Girls is thrilled to continue working alongside the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and looks forward to continued growth within its Family of Parishes," Founder and Executive Director Patti Garibay said in a statement Wednesday. "AHG has been promoting faith, service and fun for nearly 30 years, and we are honored to come alongside Catholic arch/dioceses across the country to build women of integrity."

In a statement, the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio says it's deeply disappointed by the decision but it will continue to work with all girls.

"Our focus now is to support our Girl Scouts and dedicated volunteers of the Catholic faith in finding ways to continue their Girl Scout experience — including the ways in which Girl Scouts learn about and explore their faith traditions."

The organization notes Girl Scouts of Western Ohio — which serves more than 28,000 girls and nearly 11,000 adult volunteers in 32 counties in western Ohio and southeastern Indiana — is a secular group that welcomes girls of all faiths.

"We will be working with our volunteer leaders and other community members to ensure Girl Scouts continues to offer the wide range of activities, from outdoor experiences to STEM to life skills to entrepreneurship, that allows each girl to grow in courage, confidence, and character and make the world a better place," the statement concludes.

Schnur's letter and the statement from the Scouts indicate the two have been in discussion about the partnership for two years.

