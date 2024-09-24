Ohio's Issue 1 opponents fire back at its supporters with first ad against redistricting plan

A few days after the backers of the Issue 1 redistricting amendment on the fall ballot launched their ad campaign, the issue’s opponents have done the same. The first ad from the “no” on Issue 1 campaign starts airing statewide on broadcast and cable this week.

“Democrats will do anything to win. Changing the rules, mail-in ballots, cheating, and opening our borders just to win elections," begins the ad from Ohio Works. It hits Republican talking points - some of which aren't true claims - and blames Democrats for Issue 1. Nearly all the groups backing that amendment are Democratic or progressive-leaning, but the plan was written by Republican former Ohio Supreme Court chief justice Maureen O’Connor.

"I think the ads focus on what we believe is deception as it relates to the 'pro' side of Issue 1—everything from the name that they're going with, Citizens Not Politicians, to their claims about gerrymandering, have been proven false," said Ohio Works spokesman Matt Dole. "We think Issue 1 reduces accountability, insulates map drawers from public scrutiny and enshrines gerrymandering in the Ohio Constitution. And this ad makes that case to the voters of Ohio."

Dole said the campaign understands the frustration with the process that resulted in maps ruled unconstitutionally gerrymandered seven times by the court in 2021 and 2022.

“We think progress has been made, we know there's still improvements, but we think Issue 1 throws away the progress that's been made and is uh frankly a power grab by Democrats," Dole said.

The "no" on Issue 1 campaign isn’t saying how much it's spending. The "yes" on Issue 1 side will spend $19.2 million on ads.

The ad includes the word "redistricting", but it doesn't mention gerrymandering, as the ad from Citizens Not Politicians does. But both campaigns claim their side is opposed to gerrymandering, which could be confusing to voters. It's striking a similar tone to last fall's Issue 1 campaign, when both supporters and opponents of the reproductive rights amendment claimed passing or rejecting it would "protect women". The issue passed by 57%.