Ohio officials give these tips to conserve water during the drought

State officials are asking Ohioans to conserve water as the drought continues.

"Water is a shared resource, making the consequences of drought diverse and complex," the Ohio Department of National Resources stated. "Potential impacts can include reduced agricultural production, decreased transportation on major rivers, limitations on municipal water supply, challenges in maintaining water quality, stress on wildlife, and reduction of recreation."

Water conserving practices to improve water efficiency at home include:



Abstaining from or irrigating lawns and landscaping only during the coolest part of the day and observing local watering restrictions, such as designated watering days and times.

Repairing leaks quickly and updating old fixtures to more efficient types

Reducing shower time, which saves 5-7 gallons of water per minute.

Only running the dishwasher and washing machine with full loads. This saves hundreds of gallons annually per household.

Three-quarters of Ohio is enduring serious drought conditions, especially areas in southern Ohio east of I-75.

The National Weather Service is predicting rain chances for southwest Ohio early next week but an extended period of steady rain is needed to bust the drought.