$105 million in coal plant subsidies approved by state regulators for 2021 losses

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) voted this week to bill electric customers $105 million to subsidize two coal power plants, one of which isn't in the state.

Advocates for Ohio's electric customers argued against the subsidies for 2021 plant operations. They say the plants were run inefficiently and the losses should fall on the conglomerate of energy companies that own the facilities.

The subsidies were enabled by the corruption-laden House Bill 6, but had to be approved by state regulators.

Some of House Bill 6 was repealed after an investigation uncovered the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history and led to criminal charges against several Ohio officials, including former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

The subsidies were not repealed, though some lawmakers have introduced stalled bills in an effort to do so.

PUCO has approved subsidies to the plants in other years, too.

It's predicted to cost consumers $1 billion by 2030.