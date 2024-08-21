The Biden Administration's latest efforts to keep families together

A new U.S. immigration policy is launching this week, offering protections for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens and streamlining work visa access.

The Biden administration program is expected to offer hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. to apply for lawful residency. – without having to leave the country

The program is part of a bigger push by the White House to promote family unity. While the program is being lauded by many – questions remain about who exactly will benefit and the chances of its survival in court.

And as the end of the 2024 presidential election draws closer, can the program survive a new administration in 2025?

