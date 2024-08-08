© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Drug bust on I-70 in Madison County believed to be one of the largest in Ohio history

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Allie Vugrincic
Published August 8, 2024 at 4:06 PM EDT
Ohio State Highway Patrol says almost 17.6 pounds of cocaine were confiscated as part of the drug bust.
Flickr
Last week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission seized hundreds of pounds of drugs during a traffic stop on I-70 in Madison County.

It’s believed to be one of the largest drug seizers ever made in the state, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities found 300 pounds of meth, almost 17.6 pounds of cocaine and 30 pounds of marijuana when they stopped a commercial vehicle on Saturday. The drugs have a street value of about $14.6 million.

For comparison, the state’s major drug task forces found about 350 pounds of meth in total last year.

On Tuesday, law enforcement stopped another commercial vehicle on I-70 in Clark County. During that stop, officers found more than $930,000 believed to have been generated from drug trafficking, officials say.

Authorities have not released information on any arrests related to the drug bust.
Allie Vugrincic
Allie Vugrincic has been a radio reporter at WOSU 89.7 NPR News since March 2023.
