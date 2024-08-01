Efforts to minimize the spread of an invasive beetle are working in southwest Ohio

Asian longhorned beetles persist in southwest Ohio, but eradication efforts are minimizing their spread.

The invasive insects have been detected in parts of Clermont County since 2011.

Phillip Baldauf is the eradication program director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Ohio. He says crews were finding thousands of beetle-infested trees initially. This year, they’ve counted just 125.

“There's good data and indication that the program is making a dent in the ALB population in Clermont County,” Baldauf said.

Asian longhorned beetles ultimately kill trees. They bore into branches and bark, weakening the wood’s structure and disrupting the movement of nutrients.

Ohio State University Entomologist Joe Boggs says the insects prefer laying eggs in red maples. However, they can attack species in 12 genera, including birches, buckeyes and elms.

“This beetle really does have the potential for causing severe impacts on our forest in the northeast part of the United States and the Midwest,” Boggs said.

RELATED: Ohio historical earthwork site will open to public after settlement deal reached

Large numbers of trees killed would increase erosion and make way for more non-native plants like honeysuckle to invade.

Boggs says the likelihood of infestations progressing that far is unlikely. He credits regulatory agencies for the containment of Asian longhorned beetles.

“They are using some very hard-earned experience to then know how to handle this, to close the door on the beetle so we don't see an apocalyptic result like we saw with Emerald ash borer,” Boggs said.

In Clermont County, crews with the USDA survey trees and respond to reports of suspected infestations. When they identify an infested tree, they cut it down and chip it to kill any beetles.

“I have no doubt that eradication of Asian longhorned beetle in the current infested area that's known, that's going to be successful,” Baldauf said.

Ohioans can help the eradication efforts by reporting insect sightings or infested trees to the USDA.

How to identify Asian longhorned beetles and infested trees

Boggs says the insects can be identified by their long antennae, large size, shiny black color and “indistinct” white spots:

“I say 'indistinct' because, one of the common names in its native land, which is China, is the ‘starry night beetle,’ ” Boggs said. “I've always liked that because when you look at it, it's very deep black, and then you have these — it's like you're looking up at stars. You know how stars are kind of indistinct white. These aren't dots.”

Baldauf says people are more likely to identify an infestation by the tree. Asian longhorned beetles leave dime-sized exit holes in tree trunks and branches. Baldauf says a No. 2 pencil can usually fit into them. Quarter-sized chewed areas on the bark are also indications of an infestation. Infested trees sometimes appear healthy but have dying or falling limbs.

The reporting process