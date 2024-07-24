How gender affects the way we speak and how we're heard

If you listen to our program most days, then you hear the voice of Jenn White a lot. You may not realize it, but you probably have a lot of feelings about her voice.

You might find it calming. Or annoying. Or authoritative. It might make you trust what she says, or make you feel skeptical about it.However you feel about her voice, it’s likely affected how you think of her as a person.

Our voices can inform how others relate to us. But there’s one group in particular whose voices are often criticized:women.

We spend some time talking about our voices, how we can learn to use them more effectively, and the role gender plays in the way we speak—and the way we’re heard when we do.

