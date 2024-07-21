Ohio political leaders react to Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential race

Ohio's political leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday afternoon that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.

Biden issued the following statement announcing he was dropping out of the race:

Gov. Mike DeWine said on social media:

"I have known President Biden since 1995, when I entered the U.S. Senate and served with him on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Fran and I wish President Biden and the First Lady all the best as he serves out the remainder of his term and in the years ahead."

House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) released the following statement:

“President Biden is and always has been a brave and selfless leader. His love for his county first has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest American presidents in history. We are thankful for his years of service, and we know when he leaves office he’ll continue to be a party statesman and hero for the next generation,” said Leader Russo. “The successes Americans will have in the future will be thanks to the leadership of President Biden. The legislation he championed created some of the strongest years of job growth in history, lowered costs for our working families, and rebuilt our roads, bridges and our communities. He helped bring us out of the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic, signed historic gun violence legislation, and gave a voice to millions in America and around the world who had none. President Biden has earned the thanks of an indebted country, and we will always be grateful to call him our president.”

Dontavius Jarrells, Assistant Minority Leader in the Ohio House, said:

"The FIRST BLACK WOMEN President.…that’s #history. We can make it happen."

Former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper said:

"Joe Biden stepped in at a moment of crisis, pulled the Ohio and national economy out from a deep recession, brought America back from the depths of COVID, and restored America’s reputation in the world. Across Ohio, leaders of both parties are celebrating job-creating projects his policies instigated, Ohio young people have seen their student debt relieved, and many are seeing high costs of prescriptions go down. Politics these days can make things nasty and over-complicated: but Biden’s legacy will be of a good man and a patriotic American who stepped up at a tough time and delivered results for everyday Americans, on issue after issue."

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty said:

"Thank you Joe Biden. I stand with you in endorsing Kamala Harris to lead Democrats to victory in November. It’s go time!"

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said:

"I thank President Biden for his years of committed service to the country we love — as Senator, as Vice President, and as President."

Democrat U.S. Rep for Ohio's 1st District Greg Landsman said:

"The President is putting the country and our democracy first, as he has done for decades. His decision is truly a patriotic one. This is quintessential Joe Biden."

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said:

"From his leadership during the pandemic, economic recession, and social unrest, to his landmark achievements spanning climate and student debt and infrastructure, Joe Biden has been one of the most accomplished presidents of my lifetime."

Hardin told WOSU he is endorsing Kamala Harris to be the new Democratic nominee as a party delegate.

"I believe that she will, energize the base of our party. And we get to do something that we have never done in American history, which is nominate an African-American woman to be the next president of the United States. And I look forward to in thought, enthusiastically, casting my vote as a delegate for Kamala Harris," Hardin said.

Hardin said he thinks Harris will get a unified Democratic Party behind her to run against Donald Trump. He did not speculate on who Harris could pick as her vice president.

Franklin County Commissioner John O'Grady told WOSU he was in the grocery store when he first found out about Biden dropping out. O'Grady said he is sad Biden is leaving and hearkened back to first meeting Biden in 1987 as a young man.

"I think he's been the best first term president, the most accomplished first term president since, FDR, this administration is, has done more, and accomplished more in his short time in office, than any, administration," O'Grady said.

O'Grady said he would back Harris as vice president.

"I've worked with Vice President Harris. I believe she's a fantastic candidate, I believe that she'll give Donald Trump more than he could possibly handle," O'Grady said.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said:

"He will go down as one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. His love for our country and our fellow Americans never wavered in all his years of service."

Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor said:

"Thank you for your service Mr. President!I’m #ALLinFAVOR for @VP Kamala Harris! Lets Goooooo!"

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther released the following statement:

"President Biden exemplifies a spirit of service, one that spans more than half a century and two branches of federal government — including the highest offices in the land. Through it all, he has led with tremendous grace, grit and perserverance, consistently demonstrating his commitment to lifting up working-class families while advancing the best interests of all Americans at home and abroad. His decision to end his reelection campaign at this time is the latest example of his enduring dedication to the strength and well-being of our country. I look forward to continuing to represent our resident, our city and our collective aspirations throughout this presidential election cycle, and to fostering a spirit of civility and respect."

Former Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan said:

"Leadership is about stepping up. And I’m so proud of Joe Biden. Most consequential President of my lifetime. Reindustrialized our country and always fought for the people! I pray this is the first step in recreating the UNITED Stated of America."

Ohio Congresswoman Emilia Sykes released the following statement:

"President Biden has served this country with honor and while I am sure this decision was not easy, I want to thank him for his service. The future prosperity of our country is a serious matter, and right now, more than ever, we need leaders that are looking toward the future and willing to work with anyone to find common ground and deliver meaningful results to our communities. We must ensure that we have a strong democracy and an economy that works for everyone. My focus has always been Ohio’s 13th Congressional District and in the coming months I will remain laser focused on delivering real results for my community, protecting our democracy and our freedoms and working to make the American Dream a reality in Northeast Ohio. I look forward to working with Democrats to unify around Vice President Kamala Harris as our Presidential nominee.”

As part of Biden's annoucement, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place at the top of the Democratic Party's ticket.

On Sunday afternoon, Harris issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.

“It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man—he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Republican Vice President candidate and Ohio Sen. JD Vance released the following statement after Biden's announcement:

"Joe Biden has been the worst President in my lifetime and Kamala Harris has been right there with him every step of the way. Over the last four years she co-signed Biden's open border and green scam policies that drove up the cost of housing and groceries. She owns all of these failures, and she lied for nearly four years about Biden's mental capacity--saddling the nation with a president who can't do the job. President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever's at the top of the Democrat ticket. Bring it on."

Earlier Sunday, prior to Biden's announcement, Vance issued the following statement calling for the president's immediate resignation from the presidency:

"If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President? Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground."

There have also been reactions from several national Democrats.

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement Sunday afternoon that said in part:

"Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order."

Click here to read Obama's full statement.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued the below joint statement on social media following Biden's announcement:

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said:

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness."