The government wants you to stay cool and safe at work this summer

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published July 11, 2024 at 8:10 AM EDT
Oscar Rodriguez, Jose Delgado and Jesus Rodriguez work in the afternoon heat during a long-duration heat wave which is continuing to impact much of California in Baker, California.

Last summer was the hottest ever on record. But this summer isn’t too far behind.

More than 160 million Americans were under some kind of heat alert this week according to Heat.gov. And at least 45 million Americans are facing temperatures of 100 degrees or higher.

Last week, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed a new rule that could put some of the onus of employers to protect employees from extreme heat.

It would be the first major regulation focused on preventing heat-related deaths at work. How are Americans staying cool, or at the very least, safe?

Maya Garg