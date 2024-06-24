Short North mass shooting suspect in custody, residents look to make area safer

The man suspected in a mass shooting early Sunday in the Short North that left 10 people hurt was arraigned in court Monday morning.

Deangelo Fuller, 19, of Groveport, turned himself in to Columbus police Sunday. He identified himself as the getaway driver in the shooting. The white Honda Civic used in the attack was also recovered.

Fuller is currently charged with obstructing official business. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 2.

The U.S. Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol, and Firearms has offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of more suspects.

Jack Decker, president of the Short North Civic Association, said the organization plans to work with the neighborhood associations, the Short North Alliance and the City of Columbus to implement community-wide efforts to address the recurring violence.

The Short North Alliance reiterated in a statement to WOSU that they “are committed to ensuring that the Short North remains a safe and vibrant area to visit,” and that they “are working with the Columbus Police Department to understand how and why this incident occurred to better prevent future threats and further enhance the safety and security of our dynamic community.”

Decker admitted the limitations of policing saying, “I'm not an expert in policing. There is a limit to what can be done, especially when a large number of bullets are coming out of a car.”

Instead, Decker emphasized the need to change neighborhood conditions to reduce the likelihood of violence. “Whether it's managing traffic differently or altering the population of bars and clubs along High Street, we need to look at all options.”

In May 2023, one person was killed and at least 10 injured during two shootings in two weeks along North High Street in the Short North. As a result, there has been an increase in police presence, however this weekend’s shooting happened on the edge of the “intensively policed area,” according to Decker.

“We need to explore all possible options and work together as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” Decker said.