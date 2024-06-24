Person struck by ride at Kings Island has died

A 38-year-man believed to have been hit by a roller coaster at Kings Island last week has died. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office reports Arntanaro Nelson of Wilmington died Friday at UC Medical Center.

Kings Island and Mason police reported Nelson was found critically injured in a restricted area of the Banshee roller coaster Wednesday night. He'd apparently entered the area to find an item that fell during the ride.

State investigators visited Kings Island Thursday to inspect the ride.

Banshee is the world’s longest steel, inverted roller coaster, according to the website Roller Coaster DataBase. The more than 4,100-foot-long coaster has a top speed of 68 mph.

Cedar Fair announced in November it would merge with Six Flags. That merger is set to take effect July 1.

