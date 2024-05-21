© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The ICC moves to prosecute both Israel and Hamas

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published May 21, 2024 at 8:21 AM EDT
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan poses during an interview with AFP at the Cour d'Honneur of the Palais Royal in Paris.
International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan poses during an interview with AFP at the Cour d'Honneur of the Palais Royal in Paris.

According to President Biden and House Speaker Mike Johnson,the International Criminal Court’s efforts to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is both“outrageous”and “disgraceful.”

Karim Khan, prosecutorof the International Criminal court, is also seeking to charge Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas chiefYahya Sinwar, the Hamas chief in Gaza, Hamas military commander MohammedDeif, andIsmailHaniyeh, the leader of the group’s political bureau. The Hamas leadersarenowwanted for crimes of extermination, murder, hostage-taking, rape, sexualassaultand torture.

This is new legal territory for the ICC. The court hasneversoughtto prosecute a major U.S. ally or the leader of a democratic country.And thepoliticalbacklash over this move is building.

