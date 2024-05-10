54 tornadoes recorded in Ohio this year, more than double annual average

A total of 11 tornadoes struck western and southwestern Ohio Tuesday evening.

This brings the the state's number of confirmed twisters this year so far to 54. The annual average for Ohio is 21 (compiled for 1993 to 2022).

The highest number of tornadoes recorded in Ohio is 62 back in 1992.

The National Weather Service reported two of the tornadoes on Tuesday were rated EF2. The EF scale rates tornadoes on a scale of 0 to 5, with EF5 being the highest estimated windspeed and related damage.

One touched down four miles northwest of Fort Recovery in Mercer County. It traveled just over eight miles before lifting near Coldwater. The tornado had maximum winds of 120 MPH and was 400 yards wide.

The second EF2 tornado also touched down in Mercer County two miles southeast of Montezuma near Grand Lake St Mary’s. It was on the ground for six and a half miles and lifted three miles north of New Bremen. It had maximum winds of 130 MPH and was 300 yards wide.

The one that hit Greeneville was rated an EF1. It first touched down near New Palestine and strengthened before striking Greeneville with 110 MPH winds and a width of 800 yards.

Many trees were damaged in Greenville Union Cemetery and throughout the city, while the athletic field at the high school was damaged.

Three EF0 or EF1 tornadoes hit Butler County including near Middletown, while five tornadoes were in Warren County, two of which were east of Lebanon.

The National Weather Service said there were no injuries with these tornadoes, although the Darke County Sheriff’s office did report one minor injury from the storms.

