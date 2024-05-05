© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1 person dead after falling from stands during Ohio State commencement

WOSU 89.7 NPR News
Published May 5, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT
One person is dead after falling from the stands at Ohio Stadium Sunday during Ohio State's commencement ceremony.

Ohio State spokesperson Ben Johnson issued a statement confirming the person's death.

Johnson said there were no additional details available regarding exactly how the person fell.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Johnson also said counseling and other support resources would be made available to anyone affected by the incident.

This is a developing story.