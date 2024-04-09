JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns over inflation

Jamie Dimon, the influential chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, has warned in his annual shareholder letter about interest rates continuing to slide up. He points to inflation, green investment, remilitarization of the world and global trade restructuring as some key influences.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Robin Young to unpack the warning.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.