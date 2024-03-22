Are your solar eclipse glasses safe? Tips to spot fakes vs. safe brands

Before April 8, make sure your solar eclipse glasses are from a safe brand.

Cheap fakes from online marketplaces pose a threat to your eye safety, according to supply-chain experts with Miami University.

If you watch the eclipse with an unsafe brand, you are at risk of hurting your eyes or even suffering permanent eye damage.

The American Astronomical Society has specifically warned against buying eclipse glasses at the lowest price from online marketplaces like Amazon or eBay.

While counterfeit products can be found at brick-and-mortar shops, they’re an especially big problem at online marketplaces. Amazon removed more than 6 million counterfeit items from its supply chain in 2022 alone, according to Miami University.

American Astronomical Society recommends

